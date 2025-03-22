× Expand Bodies Race Company Join us for the annual Time to Paddy 5k/10k and Lucky 13.1 Half Marathon! A St. Patrick-themed run that is perfect for the whole family.

Time to Paddy Run - Louisville, KY

Join us for the annual Time to Paddy 5k/10k and Lucky 13.1 Half Marathon! A St. Patrick-themed run that is perfect for the whole family.

The fun includes great swag (designer shirt, custom medal), chip-timing, live results and awards, free photos, a "biggest team" contest, a kids' dash, great post-race food, and plenty of fun! Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Can't make the race? No problem! We offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/10k, 12 & Under are only $15!

Half Marathon Registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

5k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

1 Mile registration includes a designer shirt and a an awesome finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

Grab your friends and register as a "team" for special pricing and a chance to win the "Biggest Paddy (team)" award! Create a team, or join an existing team during registration. Once 5 people have registered on that team, all team members will be refunded $5, once ten people register $10 will be refunded!

*Register by Thursday at midnight the week BEFORE the race to be guaranteed a shirt!

For more information call 7606696471 or visit cli.re/93016-time-to-paddy---louisville-ky