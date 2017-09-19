Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse

to Google Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse

Join Tin Can Buddha for a musical event commemorating the 2017 solar eclipse! 

Tin Can Buddha is an art/music collective founded by Rodney Hatfield, Lee Carroll and Mitch Ivanoff for no purpose in particular. Every performance is unique, each time a different mix of talents. The line up this time includes: Willie Eames, Mark Jones, Gail Wynters, Erin O'Donnell, Chip Graham, Jonathan Ragonese, Alex Lore, Jan Dekker, Chase Fleming, David White, Tripp Brattonm, and Mike Clarke.

Saturday, August 19 | 7PM-10PM

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St 

$20   

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859.425.2562
to Google Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse - 2017-09-19 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Submit Yours