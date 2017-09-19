Tin Can Buddha Musical Event for the Solar Eclipse

Join Tin Can Buddha for a musical event commemorating the 2017 solar eclipse!

Tin Can Buddha is an art/music collective founded by Rodney Hatfield, Lee Carroll and Mitch Ivanoff for no purpose in particular. Every performance is unique, each time a different mix of talents. The line up this time includes: Willie Eames, Mark Jones, Gail Wynters, Erin O'Donnell, Chip Graham, Jonathan Ragonese, Alex Lore, Jan Dekker, Chase Fleming, David White, Tripp Brattonm, and Mike Clarke.

Saturday, August 19 | 7PM-10PM

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

$20

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov