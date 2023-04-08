Tip Toe Through the Tulips Spring Bazaar at Kenlake

The ladies of the WACPAC are back with over 30 vendors offering all sorts of arts, crafts, handmade candles and much more!

Vendors will be set up all over the lodge.

Breakfast and Lunch Specials all day in the Aurora Landing Restaurant

For more information call (270) 474-2211 or visit parks.ky.gov