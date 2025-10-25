Tipsy Town Tales in Historic Downtown Frankfort

This ain’t your granny’s walking tour. Sip and stroll across Historic Downtown Frankfort as we regale you with local tales of drunkenness and debauchery, corruption, and criminal activity – stories not safe for the history textbooks! You can taste the history, too, with special historic drinks available for purchase when we stop in at the local pubs in The Mix District.

Alcohol is optional (of course), and if you prefer to sip as you walk, all three taverns participate in Frankfort’s MIX District. This program is limited to guests 21 and over. The cost does not include drinks, which can be purchased at the local establishments on the tour.

Tours require a minimum registration to take place. If that number is not met, an alternate tour date will be offered, or a full refund will be given. For groups of 10 or more, book a private experience here: Tours | Visit | Kentucky Historical Society.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/tipsy-town-tales-351