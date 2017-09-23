Tobacco War Pilgrimage in Hopkinsville

Downtown Hopkinsville S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240

Tobacco War Pilgrimage in Hopkinsville

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County present the 6th annual Tobacco War Pilgrimage. The events of the weekend commemorate a period of agricultural crisis, economic boycott, and vigilante rebellion that affected every aspect of life in the region. Join us in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for a weekend full of history and adventure including the reenactment of the Raid on Hopkinsville and the Trial of the Night Riders, and Old Time Street Fair.

For more information visit tobaccowarpilgrimage.com

Downtown Hopkinsville S. Main Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
