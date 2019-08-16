Toby Keith at BB&T Arena
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
Get those red solo cups ready! Toby Keith is bringing his “That’s Country Bro” tour to BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University on Friday, August 16, 2019. Toby’s special guest on the tour is Nashville singer-songwriter, Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets start at just $26.50
