Todd Barry at Planet of the Tapes

Todd Barry has released three one-hour stand-up specials including his latest one for Netflix, Spicy Honey

He's appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ,The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan and Late Night With Seth Meyers and his acting credits include The Wrestler, Road Trip, Flight of the Concords, Chappelle's Show, Spin City, Sex and the City. You may have heard his voice on the animated series Bob’s Burgers, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

Todd is also the author of the critically-acclaimed 2017 travel memoir Thank You For Coming To Hattiesburg.

**PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ADMITTANCE**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

• Jan 20, 2022, 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

• Jan 20, 2022, 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events