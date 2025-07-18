Todd Hill and the Dixieland Devils at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Image submitted
2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 11
Mardi Gras
Todd Hill and the Dixieland Devils at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Laissez les bons temps rouler! Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, rolls onto the Glema stage with joyful, foot-stomping music. Gather your krewe and celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with the irresistible sounds of Todd Hill and the Dixieland Devils!
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org
Info
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music