Todd Hill and the Dixieland Devils at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras, rolls onto the Glema stage with joyful, foot-stomping music. Gather your krewe and celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with the irresistible sounds of Todd Hill and the Dixieland Devils!

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org