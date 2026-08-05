Together, Wherever We Go at Carnegie Covington

Spend an unforgettable evening with Disney Legend and Tony Award nominee Jodi Benson—the iconic voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid—and her daughter, Delaney Benson, who delighted Carnegie audiences in Singin’ in the Rain. Filled with beloved Disney classics, Broadway favorites, behind-the-scenes stories, and heartfelt conversation, this intimate evening celebrates a lifetime of music, family, and the enduring power of storytelling.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com