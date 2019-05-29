Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour at The Brown Theatre

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tom Segura: Take It Down Tour at The Brown Theatre

 ctor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in demand and highly regarded talents. He is best known for his three Netflix specials, Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).   Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” Additionally, his hit podcast Your Mom’s House which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and profiled by VICE.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
