Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre

to

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre

 Tommy Castro is an American blues, R&B, and rock guitarist and singer. He has been recording since the mid-1990s. His music has taken him from local stages to national and international touring. His popularity was marked by his winning the 2008 Blues Music Award for Entertainer of the Year.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
to
Google Calendar - Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tommy Castro in Concert at The Grand Theatre - 2021-10-16 19:30:00 ical