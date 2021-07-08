Tommy Emmanuel in Concert at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Chet Atkins called Tommy Emmanuel the “world’s greatest finger picker” while Rolling Stone named him “Most Popular Guitar Player.” With opener Joe Robinson.

Buy Tickets $40-60

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

502.352.7469
