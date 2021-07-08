Tommy Emmanuel in Concert at The Grand Theatre
to
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Tommy Emmanuel in Concert at The Grand Theatre
Chet Atkins called Tommy Emmanuel the “world’s greatest finger picker” while Rolling Stone named him “Most Popular Guitar Player.” With opener Joe Robinson.
Buy Tickets $40-60
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music