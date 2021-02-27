Tool Sharpening – Virtual Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Dull spades, pruners, and hoes can make gardening a drag.

Join Carl Heimerdinger, fifth-generation CEO of Heimerdinger Cutlery Company, in this virtual session that will cover the basics of sharpening, a few tricks of the trade, and a discussion and demonstration of the best techniques for keeping your tools in their prime.

This is a virtual session, and the Zoom link will be emailed as the date gets closer.

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

History, Outdoor
502-241-4788
