Tootsie at the Carson Center

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Micahel Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one showstopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Time Critic's Pick is a "joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jukebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "in these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org