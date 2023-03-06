Tootsie at the Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Tootsie at the Carson Center
Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Micahel Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one showstopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Time Critic's Pick is a "joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jukebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "in these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org