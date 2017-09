Tot Tuesdays! Halloween

There are no tricks at Tot Tuesdays! - just treats for toddlers to help prepare them for reading readiness and socialization. Parents and children will enjoy Halloween stories and ghostly crafts. Admission is free for BCM members. For future members, cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. There is a $1 craft fee per child.

.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org