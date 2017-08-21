Total Solar Eclipse Celebration at Bernheim

August 21 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. For the first time since 1918, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from coast to coast. While only those located in the path of totality (a band about 70 miles wide) will witness the total eclipse, the rest of the country will be treated to an impressive partial eclipse – including Bernheim!

To celebrate this cosmic event, Bernheim is hosting a party for the duration of the eclipse that will allow visitors to safely observe the eclipse*, engage in solar-themed activities, enjoy homemade sun tea, and more. Maximum sun cover (over 96%) will be observed at 2:27 p.m., but the fun will last all afternoon.

FREE; no registration required

DO NOT attempt to view the eclipse with unprotected eyes, as permanent vision damage may occur. Sunglasses DO NOT provide protection, as special eclipse viewing glasses are needed.

For more information visit bernheim.org