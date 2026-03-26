Totally Tubular Festival at Iroquois Amphitheater

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Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

Totally Tubular Festival at Iroquois Amphitheater

Featureing THOMAS DOLBY & THE LOST TOY PEOPLE, A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS, THE MOTELS, THE PRODUCERS, ANIMOTION, THE ESCAPE CLUB, TOMMY TUTONE, AND INFORMATION SOCIETY

For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com

Info

Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
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