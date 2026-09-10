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Totes & Tassles at Midway Art Studios

Let’s create a tote bag that shows your personality and style with Michelle Bergman! Using stencils or hand-painted designs and monograms you can make this bag one-of-a-kind. Grab your bestie, daughter or momma and join me in the studio for a fun workshop to personalize a canvas and jute tote.

Then she’ll walk you through the process to craft a sweet, trendy tassel with beads, ribbon and fibers to clip on your bag for some extra flair. I’ll make sure everyone goes home with a finished piece they can’t wait to show off! All you need is an open mind and a sense of adventure!

For more information visit michellebergman.com/product/totes-tassles-midway-art-studio/