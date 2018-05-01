Trace Adkins at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Trace Adkins at SKyPAC

Trace Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service men and women across 11 USO Tours, with his 12th scheduled for spring 2017. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, he recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death and battles with personal demons. Adkins has played a tough-as-nails biker in The Lincoln Lawyer (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in Deepwater Horizon (starring Mark Wahlberg) and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family-friendly film Moms’ Night Out (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew).

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - Trace Adkins at SKyPAC - 2018-05-01 19:30:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Submit Yours