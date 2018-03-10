Trace Adkins at the Norton Center

Also in March will be Trace Adkins, performing a mix of his most well-known songs and those from his newest album. Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts, cumulatively selling over 10 million albums. The Grammy®-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross. This performance will be one Kentuckians won’t want to miss! March 10, Newlin Hall.

