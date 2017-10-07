Trace Adkins at the Paramount

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Trace Adkins at the Paramount

Trace Adkins made his debut in 1995 with "Dreamin' Out Loud." Since then Adkins has had more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including the No. 1 hits "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing," "Ladies Love Country Boys" and "You're Gonna Miss This," which peaked in 1997, 2007 and 2008, respectively. "I Left Something Turned on at Home" went to No. 1 on Canada's country chart. All but one of his studio albums have received gold or platinum certification in the United States.

The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is also a TV personality, actor, author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC's "All-Star Celebrity Apprentice." Thus far, Adkins has performed 10 USO tours.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

