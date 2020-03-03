Traces: Slavery Tour at Ashland

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:05 p.m.

Length of Tour: 50 minutes

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate proudly offers Traces: Slavery at Ashland, the only guided slavery tour in the state of Kentucky, beginning Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Traces: Slavery at Ashland, was created in a community-driven and community-informed way and is drawn from historical knowledge and testimony created by enslaved people whenever possible and is the culmination of many years of research. The tour is available to the public weekly and available to private groups of ten or more by appointment. This tour was made possible by a generous Local History Trust Fund Grant Administered by Kentucky Historical Society.

Traces: Slavery at Ashland

The Traces: Slavery at Ashland tour focuses on the resistance and resilience of the men, women and children who were enslaved at Ashland. The indoor/outdoor, multi-media experience traces their footsteps and brings visitors in on the process of “doing history.”

Price: $15 Adults/$12 AAA and Military/$7 Students/ Age 5 & under free

Combination tickets for the Signature Tour + Traces tour are available at a discounted rate of $25 Available for Group Tour Bookings and School Group Bookings of 10 or more people

Experience: Guided, multi-media, indoor/outdoor tour

For more information call (859) 266-8581 or visit henryclay.org