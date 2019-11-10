Tracking New England Footprints in Kentucky Furniture at The Speed

The Speed Art Museum and the Filson Historical Society present Hidden Histories of Kentucky Art with Mack Cox.

Independent scholar and Kentucky collector Mack Cox shares his groundbreaking research, revealing the hidden stories behind Kentucky’s artistic heritage. This three-lecture series will uncover the art and mystery of early Kentucky furniture and tell the remarkable Civil War story of one family’s ancestral portraits.

Sunday, November 10, 2 pm

Speed Art Museum,

2035 South Third Street, Louisville

Kentucky was the first region settled west of the Appalachian Mountains. With wealth generated by fertile Bluegrass soils, Kentucky attracted craftsmen from faraway places with high wages and low living costs. This lecture introduces early Kentucky furniture and explores the footprints left by New England cabinetmakers in the first American west.

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org