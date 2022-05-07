Trackside Derby Event at Gallery at Gatewood

× Expand The Gallery at Gatewood Trackside Derby Event

Win, Place AND Show at the 2022 Trackside Derby Event!

Join us at The Gallery at Gatewood for Derby 148 which will be live-streamed on our 100″ screen. This is a fundraising event benefitting Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall in Prospect, KY. There will be a silent auction, best hat contests, Special Guest The Victorian Bartender, and more!

The Victorian Bartender will be demonstrating and serving 3 various Mint Juleps from the Victorian period. Try 1 of each – complimentary: 1840 Joe Redding’s version, Henry Clay’s early bourbon version, and the 1862 Jerry Thomas’ version. Visit our main bar for other Kentucky favorites such as Oaks Lilies and Kentucky Mules. Big R’s BBQ Food Truck will be set-up at noon.

Start planning your Derby outfit now! Go baby, go! Check out Oldham County’s horse farm tours!

$50 per person.

For more information call (502) 460-4782 or visit /touroldham.com/calendar/