Trackside Market in LaGrange

× Expand La Grange KY Main Street Program Trackside Market

FREE

Stroll along Main Street in La Grange for a fun mix of music, vintage finds, and new handcrafted arts and crafts. A variety of vendors and artisans will display their one-of-a-kind creations. Purchase lunch at a food truck or at one of the many great local Main Street eateries. Organizers expect to have over 50 vendors on hand in addition to the great local shops, museums and attractions for visitors to check out. The La Grange Farmers Market & Artisans will take place on Saturday as well. Hosted by La Grange Kentucky Main Street and sponsored by Mercantile on Main.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/