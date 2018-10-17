Tracy Lawrence at the Owensboro Convention Center

Tracy Lawrence is coming in concert on Saturday, November 17 at 7:30pm.

Tracy Lawrence, the multi-platinum CMA and ACM award-winning artist and radio host of Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in country music. With 13 million albums sold, 22 songs on the Billboard top 10 charts, and 8 number one singles, including "Alibis," "Can't Break It To My Heart," "My Second Home," "If the Good Die Young," "Texas Tornado," "Time Marches On" and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are," he is one of the most played artists on radio.

With his radio show and more than 100 live appearances every year, Lawrence’s music continues to evolve and engage all generations of country music fans.

Opening for Lawrence will be Owensboro’s own Blackford Creek.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $39, $59, and $79.

For more information visit owensborocenter.com