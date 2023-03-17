Traditional Irish Music at McCracken County Public Library

Front & Center SeriesTraditional Irish Music Friday March 17, 2023 with talented father-son duo Eddie & Josh Coffey

It's Your Lucky Day to Enjoy Live Irish Music as the McCracken County Public Library will offer two hours of traditional Irish music in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

The Coffey duo will perform on the first floor of the library from 2 to 4p.m

Eddie Coffey was raised in western Kentucky and grew up listening to old time country and bluegrass music playing with his father's band on the state park circuit. Primarily a guitarist, Coffey learned to play upright bass at age 48, when his son Josh asked him to join the band Bawn in the Mash and record on their debut album "Welcome to the Atomic City". In addition to Bawn in the Mash, Eddie also plays with The Wheelhouse Rousters and Dan Knowles.Josh Coffey is a composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and music educator from western Kentucky. Incredibly varied in his musical aptitude, Coffey is easily at home in orchestral settings, string quartets, string bands, jazz ensembles and rock-based bands. Coffey has been teaching music lessons for 16 years.The Front and Center series features small performances or events held directly across from the first-floor circulation desk, allowing patrons to experience library programming informally.

All programs are free & open to the public

For more information call 270-442-2510 or visit mclib.net