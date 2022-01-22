Trail Discovery Hikes at Bernheim

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists on the Trail Discovery Hike: Pond Ridge Loop on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. or the Trail Discovery Hike: Elm Lick Loop on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

These longer guided hikes will help visitors become more familiar with Bernheim and its trails. The time frame for each guided hike is three hours, although these trails can typically be hiked in under an hour and a half. The guides will be taking a leisurely pace that allows participants to rest and enjoy the unique features each trail offers.

Make reservations early as space is limited. Please bring a mask in case social distancing is not possible throughout the hike.

The cost is $12 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-members. Please register by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512 or visiting Bernheim.org.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org