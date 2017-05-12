Trail of Tears Weekend at Pennyrile Forest May 12-13

Learn about the route of the Cherokee on the Trail of Tears in western Kentucky during Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park’s Trail of Tears Weekend May 12-13.

The event, co-sponsored by the Friends of Pennyrile, will feature a bus tour of the trail in Caldwell, Crittenden and Livingston counties. The bus will take participants to Mantle Rock Nature Preserve, which is an important point on Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.

The Trail of Tears was a series of forced removals of the Cherokee living east of the Mississippi to what is now Oklahoma.

Guests can attend an introductory program on Friday evening and a historical and musical program on Saturday evening by Laura Hunt Angel.

Space is limited to 50 people.

The fee is $45 and includes the bus tour, a boxed lunch, evening programs and a tour guide. The park is also offering a 10 percent lodging discount. Call 800-325-1711.

About Pennyrile

The rustic wood and stone Pennyrile Lodge, with 24 rooms, sits serenely on a high cliff overlooking Pennyrile Lake. Open year-round, the park has 12 cottages in the wooded lodge area and on the lake’s shores. The restaurant seats 200, including a private dining room for up to 80. The park also offers hiking trails, fishing, basketball, tennis, camping and horse campsites that are available year-round.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov