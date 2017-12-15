Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park

to Google Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00

John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky 42420

 Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park

You won't want to miss this exquisite artwork exhibit by artist, Angela Eveslage. She loves capturing the atmospheric qualities of light and color in her pieces of bird and landscape art. Eveslage has admired and studied Audubon’s Artwork for over 40 years and has won several awards for her own artistry. Don’t miss these amazing paintings with Eveslage's Impressionist twist!

The exhibit is displayed now through January 31, in the John James Audubon State Park Museum Exhibit Room. This is a free exhibit during normal Museum hours of 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. (Note: The Museum building will be closed on Mondays in January.) 

For more information call (270)827-1893 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info
John James Audubon State Park 3100 Highway 41N, Kentucky 42420 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park - 2017-12-15 00:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Tuesday

December 26, 2017

Wednesday

December 27, 2017

Thursday

December 28, 2017

Friday

December 29, 2017

Saturday

December 30, 2017

Submit Yours