Trailing the Edge of Audubon at Audubon State Park

You won't want to miss this exquisite artwork exhibit by artist, Angela Eveslage. She loves capturing the atmospheric qualities of light and color in her pieces of bird and landscape art. Eveslage has admired and studied Audubon’s Artwork for over 40 years and has won several awards for her own artistry. Don’t miss these amazing paintings with Eveslage's Impressionist twist!

The exhibit is displayed now through January 31, in the John James Audubon State Park Museum Exhibit Room. This is a free exhibit during normal Museum hours of 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. (Note: The Museum building will be closed on Mondays in January.)

For more information call (270)827-1893 or visit parks.ky.gov