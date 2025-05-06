Trains Exhibit at Gallery 104 in LaGrange
Gallery 104 104 East Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Trains Exhibit
Join Gallery 104 for a competitive art show in all mediums featuring trains, in particular the importance of trains in La Grange and Oldham County. Exhibit runs May 6th – May 31st with a reception on May 9th.
For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
