Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) at Rupp Arena

The Hallmark Channel is proud to welcome TSO when they return to Lexington for their 2017 North American tour! Rupp Arena will host ONE SPECTACULAR SHOW on November 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show go on sale September 15th, 10am with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Kentucky Children’s Hospital courtesy of TSO, Live Nation and iHeartMedia.

TSO’s tour will be a celebration of the art and accomplishments of the lauded group’s late creator/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill, and his inimitable creation, which he dubbed “Rock Theater.” Prior to his untimely passing, O’Neill worked tirelessly with his close-knit team preparing an exciting new take on “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” for the 2017 tour. Beginning November 16th, fans will experience this exciting stage spectacle, including new awe-inspiring effects, and staging, certain to make the story even more engaging for fans.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” the rock opera features such enduring fan-favorites as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Christmas Canon," "Music Box Blues," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." 2017’s tour will also boast a rousing second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers.

As in all previous years, a portion of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. To date, more than $13 million has been distributed from TSO to worthy charities all across North America.

For more information visit trans-siberian.com