Transylvania hosts PumpkinMania Festival

Transylvania University’s PumpkinMania presented by University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union returns to downtown Lexington with a family-friendly pumpkin carving event Sunday, Oct. 27, and a jack-o’-lantern display each night from Oct. 27‑31.

Register for a ticket for each member of your party who would like to carve a pumpkin. Individuals can request up to three tickets, and each will be good for one pumpkin. Please arrive at the time your ticket is reserved to ensure you receive a pumpkin for carving. Pumpkins not claimed within the first half hour of the ticket reservation will be released to others for carving.

Tickets are not required to attend the festival and carving but are encouraged to ensure a pumpkin will be reserved for you.

The PumpkinMania display will be lit for five nights — rain or shine — Oct. 27‑31.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the pumpkins will be collected by local farmers and used to feed farm animals — meeting our university’s sustainability goals.

