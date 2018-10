Travis Tritt at Lexington Opera House

Tritt will perform at the Lexington Opera House Mar. 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Tritt has sold more than 30 million albums throughout his three-decade career. Some of his biggest hits are "Here's A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares), The Whiskey Ain't Workin" and "Help Me Hold On."

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com