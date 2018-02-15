Travis Tritt at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Enjoy a special evening with CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt.  Experience this rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo-acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight.  An up-close and personal event punctuated by personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.  Performing some of his biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions;” the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave the audience with a truly memorable experience.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

