Traxxas Monster Truck Tour

Monster Truck Lineup: SKULLY… Crushing the competition HEAD ON! CRANIAC...CRAZY in the Cranium! INSTIGATOR...Nothing is stopping this monster! BACKDRAFT… This truck can handle the heat! THE CHAMP... The name says it all!

Additional Features: PIT PARTY & DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION…Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. GALACTRON VS REPTAR… Two transforming robots engage in an intergalactic duel! Who will come out victorious?

Ride Truck: That’s right! Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party. Must have Pit Party Pass or VIP Ticket, or you can access at Intermission and after the show. VIP Tickets do not include a ride on the ride truck. Rides may be purchased at the Ride Truck for $10 - CASH ONLY.

Pit Party Information: Order a VIP ticket and Party in the Pits with the stars of the TRAXXAS MONSTER TRUCK TOUR! Didn’t score VIP tickets? Don’t worry, you can purchase a Pit Party Pass for just $10! Party with the Drivers starts 90 minutes before show time and ends 30 minutes before show time, every show.

For more information visit eastkyexpo.com/