Traxxas Monster X Tour at Appalachian Wireless Arena

Appalachian Wireless Arena 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

 April 25th, 20201:30pm and 7:30pmVIP Seating $30 Advance / $35 Day of ShowReserve Seating $20 Advance / $25 Day of ShowKids reserved seating $12 Advance / $15 Day of Show Kids age 2-12 and Adults age 13-older. Kids under 2 are free must sit in parent’s seats

For more information visit appalachianwirelessarena.com

Appalachian Wireless Arena 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
