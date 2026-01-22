Treasures From the Attic: 250 Years of Fashion & Furniture at Behringer-Crawford Museum

Part of the national America 250 commemoration, Treasures From the Attic invites guests to explore how furniture and fashion can serve as windows into the past. Constructed from regional woods or imported textiles, crafted by hand or guided by machinery, used in parlors, bedrooms, factories or fields, these everyday objects reveal innovation, craftsmanship, resilience and changing cultural values across two and a half centuries.

Visitors will have the opportunity to slow down and “read” furniture and clothing by looking for clues: tool marks and joinery, screw heads and veneers, seam finishes and fabric choices, silhouettes and construction techniques. These small details offer insight into who made an object, who used it and how it fit into the rhythm of daily life. Sometimes a single chair leg, seam or button tells a story that written records never captured.

Fashion throughout the exhibition highlights how clothing reflected social expectations and daily routines. From corseted dresses and empire styles to flapper era fashion and polyester leisure suits your grandpa may have worn, clothing tells stories about changing norms, technology and personal expression. There was a time when a shopping trip to Coppin’s Department Store meant women wearing dresses, hats and white gloves, very different from how we head to the mall today.

For more information, please call 859.491.4003 or visit bcmuseum.org