× Expand Mahr Park Mahr Park

Tree Exploration Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

Celebrate Earth Day by learning all about trees at the Arboretum! Kentucky Division of Forestry will help guide us as we learn about the importance of trees and how we can be good stewards of the land. The foresters will offer one-on-one questions for the participants. The hike is sure to be engaging and informative! We will meet at the Mahr Welcome Center.

For more information call (270) 584-9017.