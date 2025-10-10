× Expand Cricket Press Tree Week 2025 Banner

Tree Week in Louisville

​Tree Week celebrates the roles trees play in our lives through creative, informative, and fun-filled activities and events for people of all ages hosted by local organizations, businesses, and individuals. Go to treeslouisville.org to see all the information and view the calendar! Most events are free, but some require tickets or admission.

This year's Tree Week is sponsored by the Snowy Owl Foundation, Republic Bank, and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District.

For more information, please visit treeslouisville.org/tree-week-home-page