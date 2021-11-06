Tree-Art Walk at Bernheim

Tree-Art Walk with 2020 Artist in Residence Lucy Azubuike

On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., join 2020 Artist in Residence Lucy Azubuike on a guided Tree-Art Walk tour of Cull Hollow Loop and learn to see the forest through her eyes! Meet the artist at her newly installed sculpture at the Cull Hollow trailhead, where you will learn more about her creative practice before embarking on the trail to find tree-arts of your own.

Participants are encouraged to bring a camera (phone camera is fine) and join in her quest to document #onemilliontreearts at Bernheim. Participants will never look at trees in the same way again.

The cost for Bernheim members is $10 and for non-members is $12. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. the day before the program. To register, please call (502) 955-8512 or visit Bernheim.org. We ask that all participants dress for the weather and bring masks in case social distancing is not possible throughout the hike.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org