TreeFest Arbor Day Celebration

TreeFest is an Arbor Day celebration designed to provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about and develop an appreciation of our community forest. The event will include a tree planting, tree giveaway, family-friendly activities, "green" vendors and organizations, live music, and food & drink. If you are interested in taking part in the tree planting you must register as a volunteer which can be done through the URL link provided.

For more information visit Facebook: Louisville Parks and Recreation