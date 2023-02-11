× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Shagbark Hickory at Bernheim

Trees of the Winter Woods at Bernheim

How can you identify the shagbark hickory, black walnut, pawpaw, or other trees in the winter? What Local tree has bark that was the forerunner of modern aspirin? Which native trees were used to treat malaria when quinine was not available? Which local trees can be used to make beverages, cough medicine, or cordage?

If you’d like to learn answers to these questions as well as other interesting facts, legends, and lore, join Bernheim’s Interpretive Programs Manager, Wren Smith for this fun and informative opportunity.

Dress for the weather, as most of the class will take place outdoors. No pets allowed.

Bernheim members $15; non-members $20

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org