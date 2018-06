Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar in Concert at the Norton Center

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have transcended cultural boundaries with their fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop, and musical theater hits - the group’s music is sung all over the world. Thanks to their viral videos and millions of loyal YouTube followers, they are one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene today.

