Tri State Motocross at Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Part of the 2020 Indoor Championship Series. Amateurs youth to adult and money classes with lots of prizes -- Motocross at its best! Doors open at 5, races start at 7. Contestant signups start at 10 am. See Facebook page for ticket prices.
For more information call (304) 523-6344 or visit tristatemx.com
Info
Sports