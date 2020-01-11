Tri State Motocross at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Tri State Motocross at Kentucky Horse Park

Part of the 2020 Indoor Championship Series. Amateurs youth to adult and money classes with lots of prizes -- Motocross at its best! Doors open at 5, races start at 7. Contestant signups start at 10 am. See Facebook page for ticket prices.

For more information call (304) 523-6344 or visit tristatemx.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
