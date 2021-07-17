Tribute to Poison at Paramount Arts Center

Tribute to Poison at Paramount Arts Center

  Rock out to one of the best set lists in 80s Rock N Roll!! This Tribute to Poison is brought to you by the same people who brought the Motley Crüe and Guns N Roses Tributes to the Paramount. So you know it’s gonna be spot on, LOUD, and Awesome!! Also with opening bands Four Skulls and Zeroking it’s an awesome night of Rock. Don’t waste another evening bored at home. It’s time to Rock!! Due to Covid this is a half house show with limited seating so better get those tickets now or take the chance of missing out on a rare night of Rock.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
