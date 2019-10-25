Trick or Treat at Shaker Village
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening along the Village road gathering treats (and maybe even a trick or two)!
Take a complimentary hay ride, enjoy live music, food + drink, and warm up by the bonfires. Make a kids’ craft in-between candy stops and take part in our selfie station costume contest!
Pricing:
$5 - Ages 3 +
Free - Ages 2 and under
For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org
