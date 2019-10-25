Trick or Treat at Shaker Village

Bring the kids for a fun and spooky evening along the Village road gathering treats (and maybe even a trick or two)!

Take a complimentary hay ride, enjoy live music, food + drink, and warm up by the bonfires. Make a kids’ craft in-between candy stops and take part in our selfie station costume contest!

Pricing:

$5 - Ages 3 +

Free - Ages 2 and under

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org