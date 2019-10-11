× Expand The 43rd Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the place to be October 11-13! Whether you are taking the kids to ride the carnival rides, exploring all of the vendor booths on the streets, filling up with the best food around, or topping off the night with some amazing live music, there is something for everyone! The headliner this year is Darryl Worley, performing at 6:30 on Saturday night. This is a weekend you won't want to miss right here in the heart of Cadiz, Kentucky. We hope to make so many new memories and we can't wait to see you there! The 43rd Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the place to be October 11-13! Whether you are taking the kids to ride the carnival rides, exploring all of the vendor booths on the streets, filling up with the best food around, or topping off the night with some amazing live music, there is something for everyone! The headliner this year is Darryl Worley, performing at 6:30 on Saturday night. This is a weekend you won't want to miss right here in the heart of Cadiz, Kentucky. We hope to make so many new memories and we can't wait to see you there!

Trigg County Ham Festival

The 43rd Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival is the place to be October 11-13! Whether you are taking the kids to ride the carnival rides, exploring all of the vendor booths on the streets, filling up with the best food around, or topping off the night with some amazing live music, there is something for everyone! The headliner this year is Darryl Worley, performing at 6:30 on Saturday night. This is a weekend you won't want to miss right here in the heart of Cadiz, Kentucky. We hope to make so many new memories and we can't wait to see you there!

For more information call (270) 350-5668 or visit hamfestival.com