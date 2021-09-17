Trigger Hippy at Capitol Arts Center

“We’ve come Full Circle And Then Some,” goes the chorus to the title track of Trigger Hippy’s sophomore album, and it’s the perfect description of the long road these experienced musicians have traveled to harness their collective roots – from country, Delta blues, R&B and gospel to Southern rock and funk. Trigger Hippy features co-founders, former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and songwriter bassist Nick Govrik along with multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ed Jurdi (Band of Heathens) and vocalist/sax player Amber Woodhouse joining Gorman and Govrik to round the current line-up. Recorded largely in a small hillside home, dubbed the Tree House, in Nashville’s eclectic Love Circle district, the album boasts some of the city’s finest musicians, including longtime Willie Nelson harp player Mickey Raphael, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s guitarist Sadler Vaden, guitarist/mandolin player Guthrie Trapp, London-born pedal steel player Spencer Cullum, and guitarist Sol Philcox-Littlefield, among others.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org