Triple Crown Trivia Official Kentucky Derby Festival Event

  I Would Rather Be Reading (IWRBR), a Louisville-based nonprofit that provides equitable access to literacy support and social-emotional learning to children across Louisville, will host its fifth annual “Triple Crown Trivia” – an official Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) event – on Saturday, April 15, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at The Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. 

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/ or iwouldratherbereading.org/

